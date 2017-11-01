Alberta moves to ban age discrimination in apartments, condominiums

Alberta is proposing changes to its laws on condos and apartments to prevent age discrimination.

Amendments to the Alberta Human Rights Act were introduced Wednesday by Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley.

If the bill is passed, apartment landlords would no longer be allowed to put in age minimums for adult-only buildings.

The same would apply to condominiums, except there would be a 15-year transition period.

Landlords and condo owners would still be allowed to have seniors-only buildings – as long as the minimum age was set at 55 or older.

The bill says programs that provide benefits to seniors and minors, such as discounted movie tickets, will still be allowed.

