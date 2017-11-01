Canada
November 1, 2017 3:59 pm

Collision involving cyclist shuts down section of Highway 5 in Waterdown

Sara Cain

Hamilton Police investigating a collision involving a cyclist in Waterdown

Hamilton Police Service
Hamilton Police are starting to release details about an investigation that shut down a section of Highway 5 in Waterdown on Wednesday.

Police say it involves a collision between a cyclist and commercial truck.

Highway 5 is currently closed between Highway 6 and Hamilton street but is expected to re-open by 5 p.m.

More to come…

 

