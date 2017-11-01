Collision involving cyclist shuts down section of Highway 5 in Waterdown
A A
Hamilton Police are starting to release details about an investigation that shut down a section of Highway 5 in Waterdown on Wednesday.
Police say it involves a collision between a cyclist and commercial truck.
Highway 5 is currently closed between Highway 6 and Hamilton street but is expected to re-open by 5 p.m.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.