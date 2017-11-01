London police investigating after needle found in small chocolate bar

Parents are being reminded to inspect all of their children’s Halloween candy after police say they received a report of a needle being found in a small chocolate bar that was collected by a child while trick-or-treating in south London on Tuesday.

Details remain limited, but police say the child indicated the chocolate bar had been collected somewhere in the White Oaks area. The exact location is not yet known as police say the investigation is still in its early stages.

The child was not injured, police said, and parents are asked to inspect their all Halloween candy and contact police if anything suspicious is located.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).