Money
November 1, 2017 4:01 pm

Ontario unlocks land in Toronto’s northwest for affordable housing development

By AM640

Premier Kathleen Wynne along with Mayor John Tory and Minister of Housing Peter Milczyn announce the unlocking of provincial land in north-east Toronto.

@PeterMilczyn
A A

In an effort to tackle Toronto’s affordable housing issues, Ontario is opening up provincially owned land in Etobicoke for housing developments.

In a news conference on Tuesday between Yonge and Bay streets, at a future affordable housing development, Premier Kathleen Wynne announced that another parcel of surplus land near Kipling and Finch will become homes of various sizes and affordability.

“We’re unlocking a large parcel of land in the Thistletown neighbourhood with hundreds of new mixed-income units,” said Wynne.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Ontario unlocking surplus land in downtown Toronto to create rental units, affordable housing

As part of the province’s Fair Housing Plan,  the addition will see up to 35 per cent of the units dedicated to affordable housing with the rest for sale at market rates.

A portion of the site will be protected as green space.

The province has yet to set a date for finalizing a developer for the area.

“By unlocking these lands, we are helping individuals, families and seniors find the affordable and market housing they need. We believe increasing housing options for people from all walks of life will help build stronger, more inclusive communities,” said Ontario’s Minister of Housing Peter Milczyn in a statement.

The Thistletown development will also be close to city transit with the Finch West LRT, slated to open in 2022, nearby.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
finch west
Kipling
Mayor John Tory
Peter Milczyn
Premier Kathleen Wynne
thistletown

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News