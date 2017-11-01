Saskatoon weather outlook: winter blast starts November

Winter weather starts November as arctic air dives in and drops morning wind chills into the minus teens.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Steady, light snow continued from Halloween into Wednesday morning with winds a bit breezy from the northeast with gusts up to 37 km/h, making for a treacherous morning commute with a number of collisions across central Saskatchewan.

Stalled vehicle in the far right lane on SB Circle Dr this morning, a tow truck is on scene. #YXEtraffic #YXE #Sask @SaskMorningNews pic.twitter.com/d5lwdYILR6 — Global News Morning (@SaskMorningNews) November 1, 2017

Here's what the Avenue C commute looked like at 4:00 AM. Make sure that you're giving yourself a bit of extra time this morning. #YXE ❄️🌨️🚴 pic.twitter.com/N92vgh89SS — neil fisher (@NFisherGlobal) November 1, 2017

Fatal collision between gravel truck and car on Hwy 5 – east of 316/Valley View Road. Truck driver shaken, but okay. #YXE @GlobalSaskatoon pic.twitter.com/IeN2qPLeXb — neil fisher (@NFisherGlobal) November 1, 2017

-12 is what it felt like with wind chill as temperatures dipped back to -5 degrees before rising up a few degrees by noon as snow started to ease.

Winds will remain breezy from the northeast for the rest of the day as the system that brought the snow slides out of the area and we remain under mostly cloudy skies with an afternoon high just below freezing.

Wednesday Night

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of some light snow will stick around tonight as the mercury falls back to around -8.

Thursday

-15 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill as you step outside Thursday morning with a light northeasterly breeze.

Cloudy skies will continue during the day with a slight chance of flurries, particularly later in the afternoon as temperatures make their way back up to around -3 for a daytime high.

Friday

A pulse of Pacific moisture will start to press in on Friday and bring in a slightly better chance of flurries late Friday as cloudy skies linger.

A deep upper trough will keep conditions chilly with thermometres struggling to get into mid-minus single digits for a daytime high after wind chills dive back even further into the minus teens to start.

Weekend Outlook

Snow is expected to start the weekend on Saturday as a system slides by south of the area before moving out Sunday with some sunny breaks possible.

Daytime highs will sit in mid-minus single digits both days with morning lows dropping into minus double digits Sunday morning before even further back with -20 wind chills possible by Monday morning.

Linda Phillips took the Nov. 1 Your Saskatchewan photo at Last Mountain Lake:

