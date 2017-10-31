One year later, Winnipeg woman still missing

Tuesday marks a sombre anniversary in the case of a missing Winnipeg woman.

Zhimin (Maggie) Liu was reported missing Oct. 31 a year ago. She was 32 at the time, and she was last been seen in River Heights.

RELATED: Police searching for woman last seen in River Heights area

Winnipeg police issued a release Tuesday acknowledging the significance of the day and said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Liu is described as 5’0″ tall, 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was thought to be wearing a grey jacket, dark pants and dark shoes at the time she went missing.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Liu is asked to contact Missing Persons at 204-986-6250.