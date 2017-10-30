Regina, Swift Current make list for best beer towns in Canada

With categories rating creative spirit, amount of taps and how many awards the city has racked up for its brewing, both the Queen City and Speedy Creek made an Expedia list for the best beer towns in Canada.

Joining the Saskatchewan cities are places as far north as Yellowknife and as far east as Saint John’s.

Regina’s description praises the local breweries Bushwakker, Rebellion Brewing and District Brewing, and of course Bushwakker’s famous blackberry mead gets a mention.

Swift Current’s Black Bridge Brewery is highly praised, citing awards for its Milk Stout in both 2015 and 2016. Local business in Swift Current have also embraced the brewery’s presence, adding their beers to their menus.

Here’s the full list: