Winnipeg police searching for teen last seen on Oct. 10
Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Serenity Flett.
She was last seen Oct. 10 in East Kildonan.
Flett is described as Indigenous, five feet three inches tall, with a thin build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, black-and-white pants and black shoes. She was carrying a black purse.
Police said they are concerned for Flett’s well-being.
Officials asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
