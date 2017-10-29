Winnipeg police searching for teen last seen on Oct. 10

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help locating 16-year-old Serenity Flett.

She was last seen Oct. 10 in East Kildonan.

Flett is described as Indigenous, five feet three inches tall, with a thin build, medium-length brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white shirt, black-and-white pants and black shoes. She was carrying a black purse.

Police said they are concerned for Flett’s well-being.

Officials asked anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to contact the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.