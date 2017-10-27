60’s Scoop demonstration held at Manitoba legislature Friday

A group of 60’s Scoop Survivors of Manitoba marched to the legislature Friday to draw attention to their plight.

The walk, complete with horses and riders and police escort, marched from Thunderbird House on Main Street and Higgins Avenue starting at 9:30 a.m.

Traffic on Main Street, Portage Avenue and Broadway Avenue – and many intersections in between – was halted briefly as the procession passed through.

On the steps of the legislature, 60’s Scoop survivors took turns sharing their stories of hardship and loss.

March organizer Debbie Deveau Lapka said the goal for the activism was to have politicians hear their message, to understand that children of the Scoop were stolen from their aboriginal families and have suffered because of it.

The federal government announced Oct. 5, 2017 their plan to pay compensation to survivors of the Scoop.

Lapka, who has organized previous such events, said she will continue to share her message and will keep fighting for what she believes in.