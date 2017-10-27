At least 2 taken to hospital after reported hit and run outside Surrey school

At least two people were taken to hospital on Thursday after a reported hit and run outside a Surrey school.

Emergency crews were called to L.A. Matheson Secondary School at 94 Avenue and 122 Street around 5:30 p.m.

Witnesses say a motorist may have intentionally backed into a group of people on the basketball court behind the school before taking off.

“From the school’s point of view, there was a soccer game between two secondary schools, one of them being L.A Matheson, and the game had concluded,” said Doug Strachan with the Surrey School District. “Then there was an altercation and somebody yelled for first aid in the back parking lot.”

“Staff ran over there to help out. There were two young men on the ground, fairly serious injuries, and staff tried to tend to them.”

Strachan said he does not believe they were connected to the school but they were taken to hospital.

Backpacks and clothes were seen strewn on the ground after the incident.

“It was a good game, close game, and good rivalry, but we’re not sure what took place in the parking lot to lead to that,” said Strachan.

More details are expected to be released by RCMP about this incident.

WATCH: During the supper hour police were called to L.A Matheson High School at 94th and 122nd Street after a hit and run outside the school. Catherine Urquhart reports.