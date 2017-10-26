Etobicoke 4-alarm fire caused by ‘improperly discarded smoking materials’

The four-alarm fire that broke out at a townhouse complex in Etobicoke was caused by smoking materials that were “improperly discarded,” according to Toronto Fire.

Emergency services responded to a call about a fire around 6:20 p.m. last Thursday in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Palace Pier Court.

The fire started on a third-floor balcony of the building and quickly spread to the roof.

READ MORE: Critically injured district fire chief in stable condition following 5-alarm fire in Etobicoke

As crews battled the blaze, a district fire chief was critically injured due to a medical event unrelated to the fire. He was rushed to hospital where he was later updated to be in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

After an investigation conducted by the Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management, it was determined the cause of the fire was “accidental.”

Fire Services are reminding all residents who smoke to do it outside and to soak all lighting materials in water before disposing of them.