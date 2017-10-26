Vancouver announces location of first 78 temporary modular homes

The location for the first installment of temporary modular homes was announced Thursday. Two buildings of 39 modular units are set to be built at the Pearson-Dogwood site at 650 West 57th Ave, off Cambie Street.

These 78 units are the beginning building blocks towards 600 units total in Vancouver. The homes are part of Vancouver’s plan to address the immediate housing needs for homeless and low-income residents in Vancouver.

“These 78 temporary modular homes at Pearson-Dogwood will help get our most vulnerable residents off the streets and into safe housing as quickly as possible,” says Mayor Gregor Robertson. “Leveraging vacant city and private land for temporary modular housing will help people immediately, in neighbourhoods throughout the city.”

The province committed $66 million towards the temporary modular housing plan, in partnership with the city.

B.C. Housing has selected Community Builders as the non-profit operator for both buildings on the Pearson-Dogwood site. They’ll oversee tenant management, as well as service and support the tenants. Community Builders is an experienced supportive and low-income housing provider with 15 years of experience in Vancouver.

The first units are expected to be open early January 2018.