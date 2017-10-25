Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Newmarket.

York Regional Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Bristol Road just east of Yonge Street.

Police said an elderly man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault in the collision.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area has been closed to traffic for the investigation.