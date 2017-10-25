Canada
October 25, 2017 12:07 pm

Elderly man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Newmarket

By Web Producer  Global News

An elderly man was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Newmarket, Ont., on Oct. 25, 2017.

Global News
A A

A male pedestrian was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Newmarket.

York Regional Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. on Bristol Road just east of Yonge Street.

Police said an elderly man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on who was at fault in the collision.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The area has been closed to traffic for the investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bristol Road
newmarket
Pedestrian Struck
Struck By Vehicle
York Region
York Regional Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News