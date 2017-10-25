Striking college faculty to hold rally in downtown Toronto

Union members representing Ontario’s 24 colleges have scheduled a rally in front of the advanced education ministry’s office in downtown Toronto to get the province to step in and help end a labour dispute that has cancelled classes for more than a week.

There have been no talks between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) and the College Employer Council since Oct. 15 when more than 12,000 professors, instructors, counsellors, and librarians walked off the job.

About 500,000 full-time and part-time students have been impacted by the strike.

OPSEU is pressing colleges for fewer part-time and contract positions. However, when contract work is required they’re asking for equal pay to their full-time counterparts and better work spaces.

Student union leaders organized a rally last week calling on the Ontario government to get college administrators and striking faculty to return to the bargaining table. So far, no talks have been planned.

In a letter to Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of members of Ontario’s legislature, the presidents of student associations at eight colleges asked the government to get both OPSEU and the College Employer Council to resume talks.

The student leaders have requested a meeting with Wynne, Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews, faculty union and college representatives on Oct. 26.

