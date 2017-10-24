Winnipeg police arrest two in Silver Heights on drug charges

Two locations in west Winnipeg were scenes of a drug bust Monday and two people are now in custody.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man and a 35-year-old-woman from the 2300 block of Ness Avenue.

Officials later executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Strauss Drive where they seized a quantity of drugs and drug-related materials, including fentanyl, marijuana, scales, and a replica hand gun.

Trevor Michael Petrowski and Jenna Lee Guidolin have both been charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking.