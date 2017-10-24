60-year-old man arrested after body found in Ville-Marie

Montreal police arrested a 60-year-old man 4 a.m. Tuesday in connection with a body that was found on Beaudry Street Monday afternoon.

Montreal police say there was enough evidence on the scene to say the death was due to foul play.

“We have arrested a person of interest early this morning,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andréanne Picard.

“Investigators will be talking to him today.”

The body was found Monday around 2:15 p.m. in a vacant lot just south of Sherbrooke Street.

Police say the body was there for at least a few days. They have to identify the victim.