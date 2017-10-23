Grandstand set to come down at old Mosaic Stadium

The grandstand at historic Mosaic Stadium is coming down on Friday afternoon.

A controlled collapse of the west side grandstand is scheduled for 1 p.m. – weather permitting.

The grandstand has been part of old Mosaic Stadium since 1978.



Over the last few months, crews have removed the ramps and stands in preparation for the controlled collapse.

Spectators will be allowed to watch the demolition from a designated area south of the stadium.

Once the grandstand is down crews will continue recycling materials and cleaning up the site until the end of December.