Single vehicle crash west of Dauphin Sunday kills two Manitoba men

A 22-year old driver and 48-year old passenger are dead after their mini-van went off the road near Grandview Sunday night.

RCMP responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Road 153 West. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was rushed to hospital where he later died. Both men were from the nearby Valley River First Nation.

Police said the vehicle had been travelling westbound when it went off the road and crashed into some trees.

The driver had not been wearing a seat belt, but the passenger was. The cause of the crash has not been determined.