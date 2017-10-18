Toronto Maple Leafs hold moment of silence for Gord Downie before game at ACC

The Toronto Maple Leafs held a moment of silence in honour of Canadian music icon Gord Downie before Wednesday night’s game against the Detroit Red Wings.

They also slightly lowered the banner of Bill Barilko’s No.5, whose tragic death months after scoring the Stanley Cup-winning overtime goal for Toronto in 1951 inspired the Tragically Hip’s song “Fifty Mission Cap.” The song was released the same year that Barilko’s banner was raised by the Leafs in 1993.

Downie, who announced last year he had brain cancer, died Tuesday night at the age of 53.

The Tragically Hip frontman was not just a music legend but also an avid player and fan of the sport of hockey, writing numerous tributes to the game through many of his songs.

“Last night we lost the beloved front man of our nation, a troubadour, storyteller and courageous icon,” Leafs announcer Mike Ross said in the pregame ceremony. “Gord Downie personified what it means to be Canadian, composing the soundtrack for our country.

“Gord, you will live forever in the hearts of all Canadians and tonight, we pay tribute and celebrate all you have done for our country.”

Earlier in the day, The Leafs’ Twitter account wrote, “To the man who told stories of a game, a people and a country. Thank you, Gord.”

“Few Canadians touched this country like Gord Downie,” wrote former Leafs’ forward Doug Gilmour, who hails from Downie’s hometown of Kingston, Ont. “Thank you for everything you gave us. My deepest condolences.”

The NHL Players’ Association also weighed in on Downie’s passing on Twitter.

“The soundtrack of car rides to practices, bus trips to tournaments, and dressing rooms across Canada. Hockey was a part of you and you will always be a part of hockey. Thank you, Gord Downie.”

Music from the Tragically Hip was blaring in the Leaf’s locker-room before the team’s morning skate.

–With files from The Canadian Press

