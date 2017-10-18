Urgent help needed for nine neglected dogs in Kelowna

The B.C. SPCA is looking for the public’s help to provide care for nine neglected dogs in desperate need of medical attention.

The animals are currently at the Kelowna branch where they were surrendered earlier this month.

The small-breed dogs were dirty, matted and were suffering from severe dental disease and other medical issues.

“The dogs were owned by an elderly couple and unfortunately had been neglected over a period of time,” B.C. SPCA Interior regional manager Tracy Westmoreland said. “The husband died recently and the wife is suffering from dementia and is now in a nursing home. We are really hoping that our supporters will help us provide the care that these dogs urgently need.”

The dogs are in dire need of dental surgeries that will cost up to $20,000.

The animals are also extremely fearful and and will need ongoing care and rehabilitation to help them adapt to their new surroundings.

“These poor dogs have been through so much and really need our help,” Westmoreland said. “We are working to provide their surgeries as quickly as possible and we hope that they will be ready for adoption in early November.”

If you would like to make a donation towards the medical care the dogs need, you can click here for a link.