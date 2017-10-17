Regina para-athlete preparing for marathon in the Land of the Rising Sun

With every passing day, training and focus is ramping up for Jessica Frotten.

The 29-year-old is now less than two weeks away from her next challenge: a marathon in Oita, Japan.

In 2009, Frotten was in a car accident that left her with a severe spinal cord injury.

After rehab she wanted to challenge herself and this marathon is her latest conquest.

“I am always on board with the training. I don’t want to think about any training session that I missed on the starting line,” Frotten said.

“I just want to have a clear head, and know that I have trained as hard as I can for this event and I am going to rock it.”

Frotten has traveled all over the world attending a variety of competitions, including two world championships and the Pan Am Games in Toronto, where she earned two bronze medals.

“Competing for your country is such an honor, but to do that in front of your home crowd, there is no experience like it,” Frotten said.

After getting into the auto accident in the Yukon and then spending 6 months in Edmonton, it was the Queen City that she decided to call home.

“I found a place called the First Steps Wellness Centre,” she said.

“It opened here in Regina and was Canada’s first spinal cord injury recovery centre.”

“I said that’s the place that I want to be so I made the arrangements and moved out here.”

Frotten’s determination to challenge herself is often called inspiring. That’s alright with her, but she’s just doing what makes her happy.

“I think I get called inspiring a lot, but I would be doing what I’m doing regardless.”

“If inspiring people is a byproduct of that, I’ll take it.”