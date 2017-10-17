Ontario court allows City of Toronto to block Canna Clinic marijuana dispensary sales

An Ontario court ruling has granted the City of Toronto an interim injunction to shut down marijuana sales at Canna Clinic locations.

The city filed an application with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice back in February, which looked for both an interim and permanent injunction block the sale of illegal cannabis at Canna Clinic locations.

The application argued the marijuana dispensary storefronts were operating in contravention to the city’s zoning bylaw.

The interim matter was heard by Justice Pollak in an Ontario Superior courtroom on Sept. 15 and 26.

The court decision, released on Monday, rules in favour of the City of Toronto and will prohibit Canna Clinic, as well as any affiliated businesses and directors, from using any properties in the city to sell, store or distribute marijuana.

The property owners are also prohibited from allowing the use of their property for marijuana sales.

A hearing for a permanent injunction at the locations is scheduled for December of 2018.

The City of Toronto told Global News in a written statement that city staff are currently reviewing the decision and will be determining next steps.

Canna Clinic currently operates two storefronts in Toronto, including in Kensington Market and in Parkdale. The locations on Broadview Avenue, Dundas Street, Ossington Avenue, Yonge Street and Eglinton Avenue are currently closed.

The federal government is working towards legalizing marijuana in Canada by July 1, 2018. The Ontario government announced in September it plans to sell and distribute recreational marijuana in 150 dedicated stores run by the province’s liquor control board.

Among the provincial government’s priorities is clamping down on illegal distribution channels.