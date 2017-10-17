Construction season in Winnipeg still holding on as winter nears

While it may not feel like it, winter is around the corner and construction season is beginning to wrap up in Winnipeg.

For months the city has been working on the 150 projects planned for the year and Ken Allen with Public Works said more than half of the projects are finished.

“Certainly a lot of construction is still happening in the city,” Allen said

Many projects are still being worked on as the weather holds out and Allen said work will continue until the temperature drops below freezing.

“You’ll see a lot fewer barricades and lane closures happening once we get in to November and in to the winter season,” Allen said.

He said project managers are still assessing work that’s underway as the weather turns colder and couldn’t provide a concrete number of projects completed this year.

But for drivers it’s clear to see while many barriers remain around the streets of Winnipeg, many changes are also evident.

For example, St. James and also take Pembina Highway. While closures were annoying for many drivers and the detours caused delays, the roads are a lot better to drive on.

Every year St. James is in the top worst roads in the city, but that look has been replaced with patched potholes, fresh asphalt and a much smoother ride.

Allen said this is the feeling drivers can expect to feel around many parts of the city fairly soon.

He added, any projects that are not complete by this winter will start back up after spring cleaning in April or May of 2018.