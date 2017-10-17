Canada
October 17, 2017 6:02 pm
Updated: October 17, 2017 6:03 pm

Trudeau government says it will protect Canadian jobs before approving Bombardier-Airbus deal

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: Conservatives concerned with Bombardier-Airbus deal

A A

OTTAWA – The Trudeau government is promising to build in safeguards to make sure this week’s stunning deal between Bombardier and European rival Airbus doesn’t hurt Canada’s aerospace industry.

Story continues below

Airbus wants to buy a majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries commercial planes, whose future has been in question after U.S. officials proposed a hefty 300 per cent import duty on the jet program.

READ MORE: Shares of Bombardier up more than 20% after CSeries deal with Airbus

Airbus and Bombardier hope that by working together, they can skirt the duties by building CSeries planes for U.S. customers in Alabama instead of outside the U.S.

WATCH: The blockbuster Bombardier-Airbus deal and what it means for Canadian jobs

That has raised questions about whether the deal will hurt jobs in Quebec, where Bombardier is based, but Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains hopes it will have the opposite effect.

READ MORE: Bombardier sells majority stake in CSeries program to European Airbus

The deal still needs federal approval, and Bains promises the Trudeau government will include specific long-term promises from Airbus about keeping jobs in Canada before signing off.

But he says he is cautiously optimistic such requirements won’t be needed and that the deal will actually create jobs in Canada by helping sell more CSeries planes around the world.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
airbus bombardier partnership
airbus cseries
Bombardier
bombardier airbus
Bombardier airbus deal approval
Bombardier Boeing dispute
CSeries
Q400 turboprop
Quebec politics
Trudeau Government

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News