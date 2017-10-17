Weather
October 17, 2017 5:56 pm

Tree smashes through house on McCurdy Road in Kelowna

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A tree has smashed through the roof of a home at 335 McCurdy Road in Kelowna.

The road is blocked off in the area.

The tree also took out a power line.

It’s one of dozens of calls Fortis and BC Hydro crews were called out to in the Okanagan and Shuswap following a wicked windstorm on Tuesday.

Thousands of people in the B.C. interior are without power because of downed trees and power lines.

 

