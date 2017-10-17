12-year-old says man tried to get her into his truck in Sherwood Park

RCMP in Strathcona County are calling for public help after an attempted abduction Monday in Sherwood Park.

A 12-year-old girl told RCMP she was on her way home from school at approximately 3:45 p.m. when a man in a white truck approached her. She told police the truck pulled up beside her and that the man said: “Get in.”

The child told police she ran home and told her dad what happened.

She described the man as mid-30s. She said he was wearing a red and white “trucker” hat.

The truck is described as a white, older-model pickup with a bright blue swirl emblem along the side and a grey strip along the bottom.

Strathcona County RCMP praised the girl for refusing to get into the vehicle and telling an adult. They’re reminding parents and caregivers of the importance of educating children about safety and not speaking to strangers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call your local police detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at http://www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.