Life-threatening injuries in serious collision on Pinkie Road
A A
Traffic is restricted on Pinkie Road after a serious two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.
A pickup truck and a semi hauling gravel collided on Pinkie Road about two kilometres south of Dewdney Avenue. The lone occupant of the pickup, a 17-year-old male, has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi was not injured.
Pinkie Road is restricted to single-lane traffic, and will be like this for several hours while RCMP are on scene.
Stay connected to Global news as this story develops…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.