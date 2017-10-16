Life-threatening injuries in serious collision on Pinkie Road

Traffic is restricted on Pinkie Road after a serious two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon.

A pickup truck and a semi hauling gravel collided on Pinkie Road about two kilometres south of Dewdney Avenue. The lone occupant of the pickup, a 17-year-old male, has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Pinkie Road is restricted to single-lane traffic, and will be like this for several hours while RCMP are on scene.

