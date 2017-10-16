Community hearings
Community hearings on National Inquiry into MMIWG in Winnipeg

Marion Buller, Chief Commissioner of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Starting Monday community hearings on the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls will take place in Winnipeg and run all week.

Two commissioners from the inquiry – Michèle Audette and Brian Eyolfson – will hear from several dozen witnesses.

Approximately 75 people will testify through public and private hearings, sharing circle testimonies and artistic expression panels.

The Chief Commissioner Marion Buller will be in attendance Wednesday to take part in the hearings.

The community hearings can be heard at the Radisson Hotel Downtown while the spiritual and ceremonial aspects of the hearings will take place at the Oodena Circle located at The Forks.

