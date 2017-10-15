St. Albert sculpture honours Lyle and Marie McCann

A sculpture of two loons honouring Lyle and Marie McCann was unveiled at the Grandin Pond Eco Park in St. Albert, Alta. on Sunday.

The sculpture, called “Darling,” was created by Paul Slipper and Mary-Ann Liu, two-Vancouver based artists. It is meant to represent the love the seniors shared for each other.

The McCanns were last seen alive in July 2010 while on a family camping trip and their bodies have never been found. In January, Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison in connection with their deaths.

Here it is. Two loons. Sculpture is entitled ‘Darling’. An ode to Lyle and Marie McCann. #yeg pic.twitter.com/03k4k21Vwh — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) October 15, 2017

McCann family unveiling sculpture of two loons #yeg pic.twitter.com/Zxjs3JDEFu — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) October 15, 2017