St. Albert sculpture honours Lyle and Marie McCann
A A
A sculpture of two loons honouring Lyle and Marie McCann was unveiled at the Grandin Pond Eco Park in St. Albert, Alta. on Sunday.
The sculpture, called “Darling,” was created by Paul Slipper and Mary-Ann Liu, two-Vancouver based artists. It is meant to represent the love the seniors shared for each other.
The McCanns were last seen alive in July 2010 while on a family camping trip and their bodies have never been found. In January, Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison in connection with their deaths.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.