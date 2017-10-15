Canada
October 15, 2017 5:12 pm

St. Albert sculpture honours Lyle and Marie McCann

By Reporter  Global News

A sculpture of two loons honouring Lyle and Marie McCann was unveiled at the Grandin Pond Eco Park in St. Albert, Alta. on Sunday.

A sculpture of two loons honouring Lyle and Marie McCann was unveiled at the Grandin Pond Eco Park in St. Albert, Alta. on Sunday.

The sculpture, called “Darling,” was created by Paul Slipper and Mary-Ann Liu, two-Vancouver based artists. It is meant to represent the love the seniors shared for each other.

The McCanns were last seen alive in July 2010 while on a family camping trip and their bodies have never been found. In January, Travis Vader was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison in connection with their deaths.

Bret McCann speaks at the unveiling of a sculpture in St. Albert that is meant to pay tribute to his parents, Lyle and Marie McCann.

Lyle and Marie McCann are shown in an undated handout photo. Travis Vader was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole for seven years. Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in the deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann, who vanished 6 1/2 years ago while on a camping trip. Their bodies have never been found.

