Recipe: Blackened steelhead trout with braised kale, barley risotto and bay scallop beurre blanc

Steelhead Trout

Ingredients

– 5 oz. filet of trout

– 1 fl oz. Canola oil

– salt and pepper to taste

– blackening spice to taste

Method

1. Season the trout with salt, pepper and blackening spice.

2. Heat a frying pan to medium high heat.

3. Add canola oil to the hot pan.

4. Flesh side down carefully place the steelhead trout on the hot pan.





Braised Kale

5. Reduce to medium low heat, cook for 2.5 min then flip to skin side and cook for 2.5 more minutes.

Ingredients

– 1/4 head of red kale

– 1 Tbsp. butter

– 1 tsp. minced garlic

– 1 tsp. diced shallots

– splash of lemon juice

– salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Cut the stems off of the kale.

2. Bring frying pan to medium heat.

3. Add butter to the pan, add kale, cook for 1 minute.

4. Turn heat down to low and add garlic and shallots.

5. Saute until fully cooked, add lemon juice and season with salt and pepper

Barley Risotto

Ingredients

– 1 cup barley

– 1/2 cup diced yellow onion

– 2 Tbsp. butter

– 2.5 litres veggie or chicken stock

– 1 fl. oz. parsley

– 2 fl. oz. Parmesan cheese

– salt and pepper to taste

– lemon juice to taste

Method

1. Heat a medium pot to medium heat.

2. Melt butter and add onions, then barley.

3. Using a wooden spoon fully coat the barley in butter, then deglaze with white wine.

4. While constantly stirring, continue to add the hot stock. As it cooks continue to add stock to the barley.

5. When the barley is cooked to desired amount, add parsley and Parmesan cheese

6. Season to taste with lemon juice, salt and pepper.

Scallop Beurre Blanc

Ingredients

– 1.5 oz bay scallops

– 1 tsp. Canola oil

– 4 oz. butter

– 50 ml. white wine

– 150 ml. cream

– splash of lemon juice

– salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Heat frying pan to high heat.

2. Season scallops with salt and pepper and carefully place in the pan.

3. Add a knob of butter. Allow the butter to slightly change color to brown.

4. Deglaze with white wine, reduce by half.

5. Add whip cream, allow to reduce by half and add the rest of the butter slowly.

6. Finish the sauce by adding lemon juice, salt and pepper.