Kelowna Rockets lose to Calgary Hitmen 4-3

The Kelowna Rockets record dropped to 4-2-0-1 on the season following a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Hitmen Friday night.
The Hitmen opened up scoring with a goal from Mark Kastelic in the first period, indicating they were in for the fight.
Kelowna goals came from Nolan Foote, Kyle Topping and Jack Cowell.
The other Calgary goals were scored by Hunter Campbell, Jakob Stukel and Cael Zimmerman.
Brodan Salmond falls to 3-2-0-1 stopping 22 of 26 shots he faced.
The Rockets are in Portland this weekend for back-to-back games against the Winterhawks. They complete their road trip with a game against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick Tuesday night.
The Rockets are at home again on Friday, October 20th, and again on Saturday, October 21st, when they host the Portland Winterhawks on back-to-back nights at Prospera Place.
