Pierrefonds aquatic centre: needed improvement or ‘electoral bonbon?’

Two days ago, the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro announced a new $45-million aquatic centre, complete with a proposed construction date within three years. The new centre would be built near the borough hall, have room for 400 people and 10 lanes, and it would be aimed at recreational users.

But Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayoral candidate Justine McIntyre said, “Obviously, such announcements are little more than electoral bonbons.” She also pointed to the proposed sports centre in Lachine announced by Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre and a new metro line proposed by Projet Montreal.

Two days ago, Montreal announced that Pierrefonds would get a new $45 million aquatic centre. Now, it is election season… @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/bywLYe7cM1 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 13, 2017

This election season, several candidates are trotting out bold proposals as they try to woo voters. While many will dispute whether such promises are blatant electioneering, one analyst told Global News it’s no longer enough to simply promise to pick up the garbage on time.

…And some, like Pierrefonds mayoral candidate Justine McIntyre, describe the new centre as an "electoral bon-bon." @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/1Bh3bvwj3Z — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 13, 2017

“Anything the incumbent offers looks like an electoral promise,” said Karim Boulos. “But the reality is, every party is making those same promises in one form or another.” In the case of Pierrefonds’ aquatic centre: “It happens to be this time of year, during an election,” said borough mayor Jim Beis.

Karim Boulos: it isn't enough anymore to simply promise timely garbage pickup. The electorate demands more. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/WywFBPurW3 — Billy Shields (@billyshields) October 13, 2017

“But… it’s not the only thing we’ve done throughout our mandate.” Three residents Global News chose at random supported the centre’s construction. Some were still skeptical. “I know it’s election time,” said Pinku Shah, a resident. “I don’t know how many of these things we’re going to see happen.”