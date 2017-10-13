Public safety alert issued after series of break and enters in Scarborough: police

Toronto police have issued a pubic safety alert after a number of break and enters in Scarborough that take place while occupants are sleeping.

Police said the series of early-morning incidents have taken place since Sept. 25 in an area bounded by Ellesmere Road to the north, Lake Ontario to the south, Morningside Avenue to the west and the Durham Region Border to the east.

Police allege a man has been breaking into residences while occupants are asleep and attempts to gather personal information about them.

It appears as though his targets are young women and girls, according to police.

The suspect is described as six-feet tall with a thin to medium build and brown eyes.

Police are urging everyone to lock all doors and windows, enable alarms, keep porch lights and side lights on as deterrents at night and keep garage doors locked at all times.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).