Maxine Dehart Ramada Inn United Way drive-thru breakfast raises $45,500

An annual fundraiser to support the United Way of the Central and South Okanagan Similkameen attracted hundreds of people to line up early for breakfast Thursday morning in Kelowna.

It was the 19th annual Maxine Dehart Ramada Inn event.

Cars were lined up for blocks as people waited to make a donation and pick up a breakfast bag.

The event raised $45,500.

Funds go to support local agencies that offer services for everyone from children to seniors.