October 12, 2017 1:59 pm

Husky given OK to restart Saskatchewan pipeline after major spill

By Staff The Canadian Press

Husky Energy has been given the OK from the Saskatchewan government to restart a pipeline involved in a major oil spill.

The Saskatchewan government has given Husky Energy the OK to restart a pipeline after a major oil spill along the North Saskatchewan River in July 2016.

The government said in an email to media that testing, inspection and evaluation of the repairs to the line have been done.

The pipeline leaked 225,000 litres of heavy oil mixed with diluent onto a riverbank near Maidstone and about 40 per cent of the spill reached the river.

Husky’s (TSX:HSE) own investigation concluded that the pipeline buckled because of ground movement.

The government says measures have been taken to mitigate the risk of a future failure at that spot, including thicker pipe on a sloped portion, ground movement monitors and gauges to measure strain along the replaced sections of pipe.

Saskatchewan’s Justice Ministry is still reviewing Husky’s response to alarms before the spill to decide whether charges should be laid.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

