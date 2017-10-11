Ban on minors using indoor tanning beds in Alberta to take effect Jan. 1

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2018 youth under the age of 18 will no longer be allowed to use artificial tanning services in Alberta.

The Skin Cancer Prevention (Artificial Tanning) Act was passed by the legislature in March 2015, when the Progressive Conservatives were in power. When the Alberta NDP took power a month later, it was up to the new government to put the legislation into force.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, businesses providing artificial tanning services:

Cannot provide ultraviolet (UV) artificial tanning services to minors

Cannot advertise UV artificial tanning services to minors

Are required to post health warnings and age restrictions

Cannot have unsupervised self-service artificial tanning equipment in public places



Related Alberta to ban people under 18 from tanning beds

Just how dangerous are tanning beds?



Just how dangerous are tanning beds?

“Research has shown that using artificial tanning when you are under 35 dramatically increases your risk for melanoma,” Health Minister Sarah Hoffman said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The changes we’re making will help protect our youth from a disease that affects hundreds of Albertans every year and gives Albertans better information about the risks of artificial tanning.”

Alberta is the only province that still allows people under the age of 18 to use indoor tanning equipment.

Melanoma is one of the fastest-growing preventable cancers, according to the Canadian Cancer Society. Research indicates that using indoor tanning equipment during youth increases the risk of melanoma by nearly 60 per cent.

The society estimates that one-third of 17-year-old girls have used tanning beds.

“Preventing teen use of artificial tanning equipment will reduce skin cancer, which, despite being highly preventable, is one of the fastest-rising cancers,” said Dan Holinda, with the Canadian Cancer Society.