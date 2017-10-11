Police watchdog investigating after pedestrian hurt in collision with off-duty officer

The Independent Investigation Unit is now looking into a second incident in which a pedestrian struck by a vehicle driven by an off-duty Winnipeg police officer.

Around 9:20 Tuesday morning police were called to Portage Ave. near Langside St. after a 46-year-old pedestrian was struck.

In a news release Wednesday the IIU said the victim was walking between cars across Portage Ave. when they were hit by a vehicle driven by an off-duty officer.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with ‘undetermined injuries’. After learning the pedestrian’s condition had deteriorated to unstable, Winnipeg police officers returned to the scene to reconstruct the collision Tuesday afternoon.

Less than 12 hours after that incident, another off-duty police officer struck and killed a 23-year-old pedestrian at Main St and Sutherland Ave.

In its news release the IIU said the off-duty officer was arrested on allegations of impaired driving causing death and failure to stop and remain at the scene of an accident.

He was arrested about 7 km north of the original crash, at Main St. and Red River Blvd.