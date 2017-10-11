New report indicates post-recession investments in Canada’s auto sector far below crash
TORONTO – A new report says there’s “no sustained indication” that Canada’s automotive manufacturing sector will return to pre-recession levels of capital investment.
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says the country’s loss of investment to Mexico and the southern U.S. has already been well documented.
Its new report says that capital spending for Canada’s motor vehicle assembly industry has averaged just $1.2 billion a year since 2010.
READ MORE: Food bank visits in Toronto back to recession levels: report
That’s down from $2.3 billion annually on average from 2000 through 2009, a period that included a deep recession that hammered automakers.
DesRosiers says parts and accessories manufacturers have also dropped capital spending to $565.9 million from $887.7 million prior to the recession.
However, it says investments by truck body and trailer manufacturers have increased on average from $52.7 million for 2000 to 2009 to $82.7 million since 2010.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Canadian linked to New York terror plot suffers 'serious mental health and substance abuse issues,' lawyer says
B.C. mosque removes link to anti-Semitic website following questions
TransCanada's Energy East: Not enough oil for that pipeline, analysts say
Bill Morneau's former firm could benefit from his decisions on overseas tax treaties
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.