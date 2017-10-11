Consumer
October 11, 2017 12:06 pm
Updated: October 11, 2017 12:09 pm

New report indicates post-recession investments in Canada’s auto sector far below crash

By Staff The Canadian Press

Production of the General Motors' CAMI Automotive facility in Ingersoll, Ontario, is hown in this Thursday, Dec. 21, 2006 file photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
A A

TORONTO – A new report says there’s “no sustained indication” that Canada’s automotive manufacturing sector will return to pre-recession levels of capital investment.

DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says the country’s loss of investment to Mexico and the southern U.S. has already been well documented.

Its new report says that capital spending for Canada’s motor vehicle assembly industry has averaged just $1.2 billion a year since 2010.

READ MORE: Food bank visits in Toronto back to recession levels: report

That’s down from $2.3 billion annually on average from 2000 through 2009, a period that included a deep recession that hammered automakers.

DesRosiers says parts and accessories manufacturers have also dropped capital spending to $565.9 million from $887.7 million prior to the recession.

However, it says investments by truck body and trailer manufacturers have increased on average from $52.7 million for 2000 to 2009 to $82.7 million since 2010.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canada Auto Sector
Canada Recession
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News