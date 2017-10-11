OPP issue Canada-wide warrant for repeat offender

A 28-year-old repeat offender known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area, Waterloo Region and the south Bruce Peninsula is wanted by the OPP for breaching his parole.

Andrew Stockwell is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. He was released from prison after serving a two-year and seven-month sentence for several charges including possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and possession of a Schedule I substance.

He’s being described as white, stands around 6-2, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees or knows of Stockwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP.