Toronto police arrest man after knife attack at North York plaza
Toronto police have one man in custody after an altercation that left a man injured in North York.
Police said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday that they were investigating a person with a gun at Empress Walk Plaza, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.
The report stated a man was attacked by two other men and was struck in the head with a knife.
A later update from police said they had arrived on scene and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.
One man had been taken into custody as of 10 p.m.
