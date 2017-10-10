Crime
Toronto police arrest man after knife attack at North York plaza

Toronto police have a man in custody after a victim was attacked by two men at a North York plaza.

Toronto police have one man in custody after an altercation that left a man injured in North York.

Police said around 9 p.m. on Tuesday that they were investigating a person with a gun at Empress Walk Plaza, near Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East.

The report stated a man was attacked by two other men and was struck in the head with a knife.

A later update from police said they had arrived on scene and found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

One man had been taken into custody as of 10 p.m.

