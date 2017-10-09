Friends of teen killed in East York stabbing remember Wexford classmate

Friends of a teen killed in an East York park on Saturday evening are remembering Isaiah Witt, 15, one of two teens confronted by a group and violently attacked.

Witt succumbed to stab wounds after being transported to hospital without vital signs. His friend was taken to hospital in serious condition.

“Isaiah was such a nice kid,” Paige Onofreychuk told Global News on Sunday. “He never really had any problems with anybody. So it’s just so shocking to see that this happened.”

Onofreychuk was a classmate of Witt’s at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts.

“Isaiah wasn’t even involved with any bad things. I wouldn’t imagine anyone not liking him or doing this,” said classmate Nathalee Bryan.

Police were called to Stan Wadlow Park in East York at around 9 p.m. on Oct. 7. It is unclear what led to the confrontation.

“He had a lot of close friends and it was Thanksgiving weekend,” said Onofreychuk. “It’s just really upsetting to think that [his] mother is going to be sitting home alone for Thanksgiving without her son.”

Few details have been released by investigators, but three suspects were arrested following the incident.

There has been a steady outpouring of support for Isaiah’s family on social media.

“We were saddened to learn that a Grade 10 student at Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts passed away this weekend,” the Toronto District School Board said in an email statement to Global News on Sunday.

“Our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends. Supports for students and staff ‎will be in place on Tuesday and will remain in place for as long as needed.”