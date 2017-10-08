Kelowna Rockets beat Prince George Cougars in O.T. for the second time in a row
The Kelowna Rockets downed the Prince George Cougars 4-3 in overtime Saturday night at the CN Centre in Prince George.
The game was the second of back-to-back competitions in Prince George.
Kole Lind opened up scoring for the Rockets 11:51 into the first with a power play goal that marked his seventh of the season.
Kelowna took that 1-0 lead into the second period.
Carson Twarynski widened the gap for the Rockets with a breakaway goal set up by Dillon Dube, and Kelowna led 2-0 after 40 minutes.
The Cougars made it onto the board 3:03 into the final frame with a shorthanded marker.
Then Prince George turned up the heat with two more goals, and took the lead 3-2.
The Cougars held that lead until Konrad Belcourt got his stick on a bouncing puck from the Cougars blue line.
That marked Belcourt’s first WHL goal, while tying the game 3-3.
For the second night in a row, the Rockets and the Cougars were forced into overtime.
It was Dillon Dube who ended the game in the Rockets favour 4:17 into the extra frame.
The Rockets are back home on Friday, taking on the Calgary Hitmen at Prospera Place.
The puck drops at 7:05
