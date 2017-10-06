Man charged in Rexdale apartment homicide: police

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old man with second-degree murder in connection to a body found in a Rexdale apartment early Wednesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call about “unknown trouble” at 12 Arbordell Rd., around 9:45 a.m.

The body of 42-year-old Abdinasir Hussein was discovered inside the apartment. Police said there appeared to have been an altercation.

Abdirizak Yabarow of Toronto was arrested Friday.

He is charged with second-degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Saturday at 10 a.m.

Hussein is the 46th homicide of the year in Toronto.