New Brunswick teen killed after motorcycle collides with deer on dirt road
An 18-year-old New Brunswick man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a deer.
RCMP say the accident occurred Tuesday night around 9 p.m. on the Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis, about 20 kilometres south of Fredericton.
They say the motorcycle was travelling on the dirt road when it struck the deer.
He was the only person on the motorcycle.
Police say the man was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.
