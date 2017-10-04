Truckers from Quebec charged in alleged human smuggling attempt at border
WINDSOR, Ont. – Two truck drivers from Quebec are facing multiple charges after allegedly trying to smuggle 11 people from the United States into Canada.
The Canada Border Services Agency says the truckers were stopped at the Ambassador Bridge crossing into Ontario while carrying a load of produce.
READ MORE: Ontario man, 3 foreign nationals arrested in human smuggling attempt
The agency says the men aroused suspicion after failing to declare anything other than the produce shipment despite being away for a week.
It says agents searched the truck and found 11 foreign nationals from an unspecified country hidden in the sleeper area of the vehicle.
The 11 people were returned to the U.S.
The two men, aged 42 and 50, are now facing 23 charges each under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Editor's Picks
Is Saskatchewan ignoring the potentially deadly gas from oil wells?
Edmonton attack: How police decide who is a terrorist threat and who isn't
Las Vegas shooting: Site with White House press credentials falsely brands Trump foe as gunman
country music festival shooting las vegas
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.