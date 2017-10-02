Former Sask. Party Leader tweets controversial article
On the heels of Saturday’s terrorist attack in Edmonton, former Sask. Party Leader Elwin Hermanson tweeted out an article that suggests European countries need to fight against Islamic radicalism.
The tweet garnered negative reaction online from many people, including Sask. Party candidate Alanna Koch, whom Hermanson endorsed.
She said, in part: “I do not support, nor will I tolerate, racist or discriminatory behaviour. We should not be afraid of Islam. We have more in common than what differentiates us. As a society we must embrace all of humanity.”
The article Hermanson tweeted suggested that an increase in the Muslim population in Europe should worry citizens to the point of arming themselves. It is originally an InfoWars article which was posted in February 2016.
