October 2, 2017 5:42 pm

2 men facing 43 charges after drugs, firearms found in north-end Toronto home

By News Anchor  AM640

Two Toronto men are facing over 40 charges after a number of drugs and firearms were found at an address in the north end of the city.

Toronto police began an investigation into a man accused of distributing cocaine and heroin and had obtained search warrants for his vehicle and residence.

Officers arrested a man in a vehicle in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said he was allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of cocaine and heroin.

A search warrant at a residence in the same area had led to the arrest of a second man in the investigation.

Police allegedly seized 1.89 kg of cocaine, 104.29 g of heroin and 15.82 g of fentanyl. Four loaded firearms were also allegedly seized by police including a semi-automatic Taurus 9 mm, two semi-automatic 40 cal Smith and Wesson firearms and a Beretta 765 semi-automatic handgun.

Police also allegedly found $53,000 in cash, a ballistic bullet-proof vest and over 200 rounds of various ammunition.

Mark Anthony Brown, 33, and Troy Campbell, 34, of Toronto are facing a combined 43 drug and firearm-related offences.

The two men were scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday morning.

