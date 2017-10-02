Roofers in London accidentally set Old South roof and attic on fire

An Old South home was aflame after an incident involving roofers on Monday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call about a Briscoe St. home shortly after 11:00 a.m.

According to District Fire Chief Al Braatz, the fire, which was didn’t spread further than the attic, started after a roofing crew had been using a blowtorch to seal roofing laminate.

“It wasn’t a real major fire, but it was in these void spaces in the roof and attic area. It creates a lot of work for us to overhaul and make sure we get it,” he said. “We had to open a number of spots in the roof area.”

There were no injuries resulting from the blaze, which crews were able to extinguish rather quickly, Braatz said.

No one was home at the time of the fire, though a dog in the house was rescued.

Members of the roofing crew declined to speak to AM980.

An estimated cost for the damage has not yet been released.