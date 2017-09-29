African Nova Scotian coalition asking Province to review UN report, end street checks

The African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition (DPAD) says they are pleased to see many of their concerns addressed in a recent report from the United Nations Group of Working Experts on People of African Descent.

DPAD says African Nova Scotians have made an enormous contribution to the province and the country, yet continue to experience “the legacy of enslavement, segregation and anti-Black racism.”

The coalition is encouraging all three levels of government and public agencies to review the report carefully and work closely with African Nova Scotian communities and organizations.

DPAD says they would like to see a number of the recommendations in the UN report addressed, including immediately discontinuing the practice of street checks and other forms of racial profiling.

DPAD would also like to see the following recommendations from the UN report addressed:

Legally recognize African Canadians—and African Nova Scotians—as a distinct group who have made and continue to make profound economic, political, social, cultural and spiritual contributions to Canadian society.

Institute mandatory collection of disaggregated data identifying where disparities exist for African Nova Scotians in all sectors, including education, employment, health, the justice system and the child welfare system.

Address the over-representation of African Nova Scotian children in care.

Strengthen Africentric education curricula, draw upon Africentric research and address discriminatory policies in education.

Resolve outstanding land claim issues affecting African Nova Scotian communities.

Address barriers and inequities for newer Canadians, immigrant, refugees and migrant workers.

Develop legislation to address environmental issues affecting African Nova Scotians.

Address barriers and inequities in access to health care and employment.

Work with African Nova Scotians to consider reparations in a Nova Scotian context.

