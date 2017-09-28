One driver seriously injured in 5 car collision on Highway 1

One driver is in hospital with serious injuries following a five vehicle collision on Highway 1 Thursday morning.

The accident, which happened just before 9 a.m. between 208 and 216 streets in Langley, caused both the east and westbound lanes to be shut down for most of the day.

According to the RCMP, officers called to the scene found the accident involved four commercial vehicles and one personal vehicle.

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Services and RCMP Lower Mainland District Traffic Services are investigating the cause of the crash.

Highway 1 was re-opened just before 2 p.m. but police said drivers should expect significant delays.